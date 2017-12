Demócratas y “Dreamers” exigen “Dream Act” esta semana, aún con riesgo de cierre del gobierno

#DREAMers from across #OurNY met with @SenGillibrand to discuss what colleagues we need to be targeting. She’s made is clear, she supports a clean #DREAMActNOW & will not vote for a budget that doesn’t include a #DREAMAct. Thank you Senator. ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/b62gSiaL1f

— New York Immigration Coalition (@thenyic) December 19, 2017