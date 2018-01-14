Emily Ratajkowski posa desnuda como Venus en un homenaje no apto para cardíacos

Desafía la censura de Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski sacudió al Internet.
Foto: Getty Images / Instagram
Por: Redacción

Emily Ratajkowski no es precisamente tímida y mucho menos cuando se trata de un homenaje artístico.

La escultural modelo de 26 años compartió este domingo una foto en la que rinde un homenaje al histórico cuadro de Sandro Botticelli, “El nacimiento de Venus”.

Completamente desnuda, solo pudo evadir la censura de Instagram gracias a su larga cabellera que cubrieron sus senos, y sus manos sus partes privadas.

Birth of Venus 🐚 by @laurabrown99 and @monakuhnstudio

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

“Magnífico”, “Eres una princesa”, “Mi teléfono está en llamas”, escribieron los más fervientes fans, en una publicación que ganó más de 1.4 millones de “Me gusta” en menos de 24 horas.

Según Emily, la responsable de la foto fue Laura Brown, editora de la revista InStyle, así como la fotógrafa Mona Kuhn.

La histórica obra de arte pintada por Botticelli en 1484 se encuentra en la galería Uffizi de Florencia, Italia. Es quizás uno de los iconos del Renacimiento, eternamente homenajeado e imitado… ahora por una Venus de carne y hueso.

