Molestos en NYC por acuerdo que deja en suspenso a ‘Dreamers’

Council member @cmenchaca continues to stand up for undocumented youth during this urgent fight for a clean #DreamActNow!

He understands that Dreamers like Ricardo can’t continue to have their lives be played with. They don’t need promises, they need permanent action NOW! pic.twitter.com/wfTHG7DUXo

— Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) January 22, 2018