Lista completa de lo que sale de Netflix en Febrero 2018

Tienes pocos días para ver o repetir estas series de televisión y películas antes de que se vayan para siempre

En su constante esfuerzo por renovar su contenido, Netflix hace cambios cada mes estrenando nuevas series y películas, pero también eliminando algunas de estas.

Para el mes de Febrero 2018, la plataforma digital dejará de tener en su catalogo las primeras ocho temporadas de la serie animada “Family Guy”, así como las películas “Corpse Bride”, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, “Open Season: Scared Silly”, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” y “Jane Got a Gun”, por mencionar algunas.

¡Revisa el calendario aquí para ver cuales otros títulos salen de Netflix!

1 de febrero

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone’s Hero

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1-2

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Benchwarmers

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

2 de febrero

A Ballerina’s Tale

3 de febrero

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

5 de febrero

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

10 de febrero

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

11 de febrero

A Little Bit of Heaven

12 de febrero

Honeymoon

14 de febrero

Family Guy: Season 1-8

15 de febrero

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

Before I Go to Sleep

Burn Notice: Season 1-7

Christmas Belle

16 de febrero

Our Last Tango

Save the Date

17 de febrero

Freakonomics

19 de febrero

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

20 de febrero

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

21 de febrero

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

24 de febrero

Jane Got a Gun

28 de febrero

American Genius

Brain Games: Season 3-4

Cesar 911: Season 1

I Am Ali

Miami

SWAT: Season 1

The Catch: Season 1