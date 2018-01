Ximena Duque presenta a su hija Luna: ¡Es toda una muñeca!

I never in a million years thought you would change my entire world in an instance. When I met your mother @ximenaduque I never thought I could love another human being like her. Well, the moment I laid eyes on you that all changed. I fell more in love with her, and I fell in love with you. You will always be my princess and i promise to give you the best life. You are my world, you are my everything. You are the most precious little girl on this earth. Te Ama Tanto mi amor. @lunaadkins3

