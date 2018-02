Guerra del fútbol en las calles de Los Ángeles

We just got the news that the mural of @11carlosV we featured over the weekend was vandalized last night. It took @AsDrawnByJio @comicbook_junki two days to complete has now been destroyed.

“The @LAFC & @miseleccionmx fans are now deprived of celebrating this creation with us.” pic.twitter.com/4jII54AQsK

— Fut Mex Nation (@FutMexNation) February 13, 2018