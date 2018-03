Lanzan campaña para movilizar el voto de los jóvenes en noviembre próximo

Proud to announce the @WeAreUnidosUS #PowerOf18 campaign! This new generation of voters is reminding us that we hold power to make the change and it starts by registering to #vote. https://t.co/qGzuTd3KCl pic.twitter.com/Eb4XxsbS6j

— Janet Murguía (@JMurguia_Unidos) March 21, 2018