El FDNY publica conmovedoras fotos de bombero muerto en incendio Harlem

“I worked with his father, Bobby Davidson, and I met Mike as a young boy and watched him grow up and come to the Fire Department. I also taught him in the Fire Academy, and it was nice to watch a friend’s son following in his father’s footsteps. Mike was a leader. He was on the Lieutenant list and he would have made a terrific Lieutenant. He could take charge, he could take direction, he had all the qualities that would make a good officer,” says #FDNY Captain Robert E. Allen, a 34-year veteran of the FDNY who served with Lt. Michael Davidson at #Engine69. Lt. Davidson made the Supreme Sacrifice on March 23 after suffering critical injuries sustained while fighting a 5-alarm fire in Harlem. Today, he was posthumously promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lt. Davidson was a 15-year veteran of the Department and, on four different occasions, he was cited for bravery and life-saving actions. He is survived by his wife, Eileen, and their four children; Brooke, age 7; Joseph, age 6; Emily, age 3; and Amy, age 1. Lt. Davidson is the son of retired Firefighter Robert Davidson, who served the Department for 26 years (primarily in the same firehouse as his son); and the brother of Firefighter Eric Davidson, an 11-year veteran, of Engine Company 88 in the Bronx. . . . . . The @fdnyfoundation joins the FDNY in mourning the line of duty death of Lt. Michael R. Davidson. Donations to benefit the children of Lt. Davidson can be made by visiting www.fdnyfoundation.org/donate/ and selecting “Firefighter Michael Davidson’s Children’s Educational Fund” from the drop-down menu.

