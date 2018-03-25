El FDNY publica conmovedoras fotos de bombero muerto en incendio Harlem

El Departamento de Bomberos (FDNY) publicó en Instagram conmovedoras fotografías familiares del bombero héroe Michael Davidson, un veterano de 15 años condecorado, quien murió durante un terrible incendio en Harlem el 23 de marzo.
En las imágenes se puede ver al vulcano en compañía de su esposa Eileen y tres de sus cuatro hijos, ya que la pequeña Amy, todavía no había nacido.
Las fotos fueron acompañadas de mensajes sobre las hazañas de Davidson, como en 2005, también en Harlem, en el Engine 69 Lt. Ray McCormack, cuando a pesar de tener las manos quemadas continuó laborando en un incidente de cinco alarmas.
“Mike tenía la punta de la manguera en ese incendio. Tuvimos un incendio difícil, y él sufrió una lesión por quemadura, pero continuó para atender otras dos habitaciones en el apartamento hasta que finalmente nos sentimos aliviados. Eso es dedicación. Eso es corazón Aquí hay un bombero con un trabajo duro, y luego sufre una lesión, pero siguió trabajando hasta que el fuego se apagó”, contó el teniente Ray McCormack.
Por su acción en ese percance, Davidson un reconocimiento, además de la admiración de sus colegas.
El bombero Pete Driscoll expresó: “Lo que fue capaz de hacer esa noche fue asombroso. Hizo que el resto de nosotros luciéramos geniales, todos obtuvimos su crédito esa noche porque hizo un buen trabajo. Él no se detuvo”.
El 23 de marzo, el teniente Michael Davidson hizo lo que llaman el “Sacrificio Supremo”, al morir tras sufrir heridas graves mientras combatía un incendio.
Era un veterano de 15 años en el Departamento y, en cuatro ocasiones diferentes, fue citado por su valentía y acciones para salvar vidas.
Al teniente Davidson le sobreviven su esposa, Eileen, y sus cuatro hijos, Brooke, de 7 años, Joseph, de 6 años, Emily, de 3 años y Amy, de 1 año.
