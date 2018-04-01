Los estrenos de abril de 2018 en Amazon Video

Amazon Prime renueva contenidos mes a mes dando la opción de que nuevas producciones lleguen a la red. Mira lo que llega en abril de 2018.

Disponible a partir del 1º de abril

30 Beats
52 Pick-Up
A Simple Plan
A Suitable Girl
Basic Instinct
Brooklyn’s Finest
Carrie
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Desperately Seeking Susan
Drugstore Cowboy
Escape from New York
Eye for An Eye
Flashback
For a Few Dollars More
Fred 3: Camp Fred
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred: The Movie
Friday the 13th
Funny About Love
Gamer
Hangman
Hellbenders 3D
Internal Affairs
Kickboxer
Ladybugs
Life Stinks
Man in the Moon
Marathon Man
Married to the Mob
Meatballs
Miami Blues
My Art
Mystery Team
Mystic River
Paranormal Activity
Philadelphia
Prancer
Project Nim
Quigley Down Under
Red State
Salsa
Shanghai Surprise
She’s Having a Baby
Sleepers
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Stand Up Guys
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Steel Magnolias
Superstar
Tenderness
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Big Wedding
The Conspirator
The Departure
The Dogs of War
The Foot Fist Way
The Karate Kid
The King of Comedy
The Marc Pease Experience
The Phantom
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Replacements
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Winning Season
Thirst Street
Throw Momma from the Train
Trading Mom
Troy
Up in Smoke
Uptown Girls
Warpath
Wayne’s World 2
Wishmaster
Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell
Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

Disponible a partir del 2 de abril

The Missing – Temporada 2
Chavela
Psychopaths

Disponible a partir del 5 de abril

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Disponible a partir del 6 de abril

The Florida Project
Blame

Disponible a partir del 10 de abril

Hours

Disponible a partir del 12 de abril

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Disponible a partir del 13 de abril

Bosch – Temporada 4

Disponible a partir del 15 de abril

Fame

Disponible a partir del 18 de abril

Aida’s Secrets

Disponible a partir del 23 de abril

Red Rock – Temporada 3

Disponible a partir del 24 de abril

Vikings – Temporada 5

Disponible a partir del 25 de abril

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

Disponible a partir del 27 de abril

All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys – Temporada 3
Little Big Awesome – Temporada 1A

Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Amazon no ofrece los mismos contenidos en todos los países.

