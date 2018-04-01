Los estrenos de abril de 2018 en Amazon Video

Mira la lista completa de lo que llega este mes

Amazon Prime renueva contenidos mes a mes dando la opción de que nuevas producciones lleguen a la red. Mira lo que llega en abril de 2018.

Disponible a partir del 1º de abril

30 Beats

52 Pick-Up

A Simple Plan

A Suitable Girl

Basic Instinct

Brooklyn’s Finest

Carrie

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Desperately Seeking Susan

Drugstore Cowboy

Escape from New York

Eye for An Eye

Flashback

For a Few Dollars More

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred: The Movie

Friday the 13th

Funny About Love

Gamer

Hangman

Hellbenders 3D

Internal Affairs

Kickboxer

Ladybugs

Life Stinks

Man in the Moon

Marathon Man

Married to the Mob

Meatballs

Miami Blues

My Art

Mystery Team

Mystic River

Paranormal Activity

Philadelphia

Prancer

Project Nim

Quigley Down Under

Red State

Salsa

Shanghai Surprise

She’s Having a Baby

Sleepers

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Stand Up Guys

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Steel Magnolias

Superstar

Tenderness

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Big Wedding

The Conspirator

The Departure

The Dogs of War

The Foot Fist Way

The Karate Kid

The King of Comedy

The Marc Pease Experience

The Phantom

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Replacements

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Winning Season

Thirst Street

Throw Momma from the Train

Trading Mom

Troy

Up in Smoke

Uptown Girls

Warpath

Wayne’s World 2

Wishmaster

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

Disponible a partir del 2 de abril

The Missing – Temporada 2

Chavela

Psychopaths

Disponible a partir del 5 de abril

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Disponible a partir del 6 de abril

The Florida Project

Blame

Disponible a partir del 10 de abril

Hours

Disponible a partir del 12 de abril

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Disponible a partir del 13 de abril

Bosch – Temporada 4

Disponible a partir del 15 de abril

Fame

Disponible a partir del 18 de abril

Aida’s Secrets

Disponible a partir del 23 de abril

Red Rock – Temporada 3

Disponible a partir del 24 de abril

Vikings – Temporada 5

Disponible a partir del 25 de abril

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

Disponible a partir del 27 de abril

All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys – Temporada 3

Little Big Awesome – Temporada 1A

Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Amazon no ofrece los mismos contenidos en todos los países.