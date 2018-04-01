Los estrenos de abril de 2018 en Amazon Video

Amazon Prime renueva contenidos mes a mes dando la opción de que nuevas producciones lleguen a la red. Mira lo que llega en abril de 2018.
Disponible a partir del 1º de abril
30 Beats
52 Pick-Up
A Simple Plan
A Suitable Girl
Basic Instinct
Brooklyn’s Finest
Carrie
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Desperately Seeking Susan
Drugstore Cowboy
Escape from New York
Eye for An Eye
Flashback
For a Few Dollars More
Fred 3: Camp Fred
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred: The Movie
Friday the 13th
Funny About Love
Gamer
Hangman
Hellbenders 3D
Internal Affairs
Kickboxer
Ladybugs
Life Stinks
Man in the Moon
Marathon Man
Married to the Mob
Meatballs
Miami Blues
My Art
Mystery Team
Mystic River
Paranormal Activity
Philadelphia
Prancer
Project Nim
Quigley Down Under
Red State
Salsa
Shanghai Surprise
She’s Having a Baby
Sleepers
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Stand Up Guys
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Steel Magnolias
Superstar
Tenderness
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Big Wedding
The Conspirator
The Departure
The Dogs of War
The Foot Fist Way
The Karate Kid
The King of Comedy
The Marc Pease Experience
The Phantom
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Replacements
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Winning Season
Thirst Street
Throw Momma from the Train
Trading Mom
Troy
Up in Smoke
Uptown Girls
Warpath
Wayne’s World 2
Wishmaster
Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell
Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled
Disponible a partir del 2 de abril
The Missing – Temporada 2
Chavela
Psychopaths
Disponible a partir del 5 de abril
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Disponible a partir del 6 de abril
The Florida Project
Blame
Disponible a partir del 10 de abril
Hours
Disponible a partir del 12 de abril
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Disponible a partir del 13 de abril
Bosch – Temporada 4
Disponible a partir del 15 de abril
Fame
Disponible a partir del 18 de abril
Aida’s Secrets
Disponible a partir del 23 de abril
Red Rock – Temporada 3
Disponible a partir del 24 de abril
Vikings – Temporada 5
Disponible a partir del 25 de abril
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
Disponible a partir del 27 de abril
All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys – Temporada 3
Little Big Awesome – Temporada 1A
Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Amazon no ofrece los mismos contenidos en todos los países.