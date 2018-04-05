Sufría depresión y sobrepeso, las superó sola y hoy es la “gurú” fitness en Instagram

At 42 and even after fat loss I feel my skin is at it it’s best. I’ve been asked a lot about my skin care routine lately and I’m posting what works for ME in case any of you want to do your own research into the products, none of which I am affiliated with by the way. Some are natural products, some are not, but either way you need to use caution and even get advice when trying something new. I’ve tried many different products but the below combination is what has my skin looking it’s best. – Cleanser – I use @drbronner pure Castile soap for both face and body. I love the Hemp/Peppermint as it makes my skin tingle. 😜 I use exfoliating gloves on my body and a soft microfibre cloth gently on my face a couple of times a week. – Toner – @everybit.organic Rose Water – I love this – smells so good! I pour some into a little spray bottle and spritz it on. – Tretinoin cream – There are many brand names for this like Retin A and a prescription is needed here in Aus. It is a synthetic form of vitamin A used to speed up cell turnover and you need to slowly acclimatise your skin to it. I use the 0.05% cream and at this stage am only using it sparingly two times a week at night. – Glycolic acid lotion – Currently using acne.org Aha+ glycolic (10%) lotion. This is an exfoliant and I use it the night after I use the tretinoin… so twice a week. – Serum: I fill a 30 ml (1 fluid ounce) amber bottle (with dropper) with fractionated coconut oil, then add a TOTAL of 12 drops of whatever combination of essential oils I want. Currently loving geranium, frankincense, lavender, rose otto and ylang ylang. There are so many oils with rejuvenating properties to choose from and buying certified organic is a must. They can be pricey but last a long time. I like using @doterra and also have some from an Australian brand called Mt. Retour. – Moisturiser: I use Olay complete with SPF 15 – have been for years and always return to it if I stray because it does the job. 👌🏼

