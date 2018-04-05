Sufría depresión y sobrepeso, las superó sola y hoy es la “gurú” fitness en Instagram

No cuenta calorías ni se pesa diariamente. Tampoco recurre a dietas extremas ni “pasa hambre”. Esos son algunos beneficios de la rutina que adquirió Joanne Petter, una mujer de 42 años que en algún momento se sintió totalmente infeliz con su vida y decidió hacer un drástico cambio para luchar contra eso.
Fue en 2014 cuando Joanne “tocó fondo”. La australiana, que tiene dos hijos, había sido diagnosticada de ansiedad y depresión, lo que dificultaba su día a día. De la misma forma, se sentía muy disconforme con su apariencia física que, si bien ella reconoce que no estaba “gorda”, demostraba lo sedentaria que era su vida, según cuenta al portal británico DailyMail.
At 42 and even after fat loss I feel my skin is at it it’s best. I’ve been asked a lot about my skin care routine lately and I’m posting what works for ME in case any of you want to do your own research into the products, none of which I am affiliated with by the way. Some are natural products, some are not, but either way you need to use caution and even get advice when trying something new. I’ve tried many different products but the below combination is what has my skin looking it’s best. – Cleanser – I use @drbronner pure Castile soap for both face and body. I love the Hemp/Peppermint as it makes my skin tingle. 😜 I use exfoliating gloves on my body and a soft microfibre cloth gently on my face a couple of times a week. – Toner – @everybit.organic Rose Water – I love this – smells so good! I pour some into a little spray bottle and spritz it on. – Tretinoin cream – There are many brand names for this like Retin A and a prescription is needed here in Aus. It is a synthetic form of vitamin A used to speed up cell turnover and you need to slowly acclimatise your skin to it. I use the 0.05% cream and at this stage am only using it sparingly two times a week at night. – Glycolic acid lotion – Currently using acne.org Aha+ glycolic (10%) lotion. This is an exfoliant and I use it the night after I use the tretinoin… so twice a week. – Serum: I fill a 30 ml (1 fluid ounce) amber bottle (with dropper) with fractionated coconut oil, then add a TOTAL of 12 drops of whatever combination of essential oils I want. Currently loving geranium, frankincense, lavender, rose otto and ylang ylang. There are so many oils with rejuvenating properties to choose from and buying certified organic is a must. They can be pricey but last a long time. I like using @doterra and also have some from an Australian brand called Mt. Retour. – Moisturiser: I use Olay complete with SPF 15 – have been for years and always return to it if I stray because it does the job. 👌🏼
“Cuando pesaba más kilos no tenía confianza en mí misma. Mi ropa no encajaba bien, estaba muy mal y débil, y aunque no estaba gorda, tenía muy poco músculo en comparación con la grasa corporal”, explica.
Es durante ese año que, con voluntad propia, decidió que ya no quería llevar ese estilo de vida y cambiaría totalmente sus hábitos. Para ello, comenzó con un programa de ejercicio semanal, lo que fue el inicio de la rutina diaria que tomaría después.
You aren’t ‘stuck’ with a post baby body or limited to what genetics has blessed you with. You don’t have to accept it when people tell you that everything turns to shit after 40 or that your body will never be the same. If definitely won’t…. but in my case it’s better than it ever was because I work harder than I ever did. Pic one was taken 3yrs after my second child. This was as good as I thought it was going to get for me. I had just finished 5 weeks on Jenny Craig as a quick fix prior to going on holiday and lost 5 kg which I was soon to put back on. What I was yet to realise, was that there was no quick fix that would actually last and what I really needed in order to actually change my shape was weight training. Mumbum, muffin top and cankles aren’t terminal illnesses and they can definitely be rectified when you persist with good nutrition and exercise. 🏋🏽♀️🏋🏽♀️🏋🏽♀️
“El primer programa de ejercicios que hice fue el de 30 días de Jillian Michaels (entrenadora), que recomendaría a cualquiera que no sepa por dónde empezar”, dice y detalla: “Es uno de esos programas en los que rápidamente ves una mejora en tu fuerza y resistencia”.
Luego, se preocupó por su alimentación. “Me tomó un tiempo darme cuenta de que la comida era el factor más importante en la pérdida de peso y me propuse hacer pequeños cambios de estilo de vida que me aseguraran poder mantener mis resultados”, señala.
Can you disown your past? 🙈 It's been a long time since I've compared myself to how I was in the past and these three pics show the different mentality I've had at every stage. • The first pic speaks for itself… bad diet, bad skin, bad head space… the works. The second pic was taken only six months ago and although I was happy with how I looked back then, it now makes me cringe. It's no secret that the reason I created this account was to stay accountable on my abs mission (jo seeks abs) but really… I look back and think, yeah ok, so I controlled my food enough to make them show. So what? Life changing? No. Abs for me have been a product of genetics and diet and while it was the one thing I focused on in the beginning, I now just want a balanced, fit and strong body. • I'm currently a couple of kg's heavier and it's gone mainly to my hips (bikini's don't lie) but right now I'm not interested in eating high protein, low carb or another particular way just to get back to my leanest… I'm eating for health, trying to pack as many nutrients as I can into any one day and enjoying all the other benefits that come along with it. • There have been times when I've been caught up in numbers but the real goals I've achieved are becoming healthier and happier, and really, what more could I want?
En ese momento, Joanne optó por eliminar la comida chatarra, el azúcar refinado y los productos lácteos de su dieta. “Ahora consumo una dieta a base de plantas y huevos y nunca me he sentido mejor”, admite.
Para que el impacto de su dieta fuera efectivo, estableció horarios para alimentarse. “Como solo entre las 12 del día y las 8 de la noche. Suena difícil, pero cuando tu cuerpo se adapta, se vuelve fácil y realmente no sentís hambre”, explica la mujer que ingiere alimentos solo durante 8 horas.
Sin embargo, explica que flexibiliza este horario cuando tiene algún evento social o es una fiesta familiar.
“No cuento calorías. Simplemente prefiero comer tantos alimentos enteros como pueda con una variedad de proteínas, carbohidratos y grasas saludables”, añade y cuenta que solo se realiza un escáner de composición corporal cada seis meses.
A spa and sauna session was a nice way to end the weekend away. Feeling completely relaxed and rejuvenated and almost like I've pushed the re-set button. I used to look at time away as an excuse to eat rubbish and be totally lazy but now I enjoy a good workout, keeping active and making healthy choices. Hubby and I both fast usually, but not when life gets in the way and we had breakfast at around 9am both mornings to fit in with the buffet schedule. It's not the first time that I have completely avoided all the food with meat or dairy, but it's the first time that none of it interested me. I didn't even give the pastries a second look and it's so liberating when you get to the point that you don't feel like you're missing out on anything. I'm back home now and ready to take on a new week with renewed focus and motivation. Going to push myself more with the weights and I'm aiming for three full body workouts and three hiit sessions this week. 😃
Una rutina diaria
A pesar que hace ejercicio seis días a la semana, no tarda más de 20 o 30 minutos en hacerlos. Su rutina consiste en tres ejercicios de resistencia y tres ejercicios de cardio.
En su casa, Joanne tiene pesas de todo tipo, mancuernas (de las que recomienda las hexagonales porque no ruedan), bandas de resistencia y antes usaba una bicicleta elíptica mientras veía la TV, pero admite que ya no ve televisión. También tiene guantes para tomar las pesas. Todo lo obtuvo a través de Internet.
“Principalmente uso videos de ejercicio en YouTube y también creé mis propios entrenamientos HIIT para cardio y me gusta hacer ejercicio en ayunas ya que me da más enfoque y claridad”, relata.
I don’t drink and I don’t smoke but when I find bikini’s on sale for around the same price as a bottle of wine or a pack of cigarettes, I can’t say no, after all I’m not harming my health right? 😉 – I think having a reward system really does help with motivation and keeping yourself on track, and my rewards have never been food related treats. I have those when I need them, but not as rewards… they are just part of life. – For two years I’ve successfully managed to avoid the question of how many bikini’s I own. I recently did a cull and then managed to completely fill a 55L storage tub with what was left. Excessive I know, but these two are the only ones I’ve bought in a very long time… and anyway who can say no to the colours Peacock and Magenta, especially as it’s officially autumn now. 😂 – What do you guys reward yourself with? I’m hoping I’m not the only bikini addict out there. 😊
Hoy, Joanne Petter no es “ni la sombra” de lo que era antes. La madre confiesa que ya no sufre de depresión y ansiedad, entre otros beneficios físicos, que van más allá de la tonificación de su figura y pérdida de peso. “Mi piel y mi pelo también mejoraron inmensamente. A través del levantamiento de pesas también pude aumentar la densidad mineral ósea”, dice.
Todo este proceso lo registró en su cuenta de Instagram, en donde suma más de 121,000 seguidores y comparte sus tips junto a fotos de su físico y su comida en cada publicación.