Ivanka Trump es “humillada” por general retirado con un solo tuit

Ummm…there’s this thing called the President’s Council on Fitness, Sport, and Nutrition. Been around 60 years. Used to have 25 appointees…I was one of them. @MichelleObama helped & generated momentum in this area. No one is on the Council now. @FitnessGov. Check it out. https://t.co/R6xh1n0Qi7

— Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) April 8, 2018