Triplete de Messi da al Barcelona el campeonato de Liga 25 de su historia

Gooooooal @RCDeportivo!

The relegation-battlers put together an equalizer reminiscent of @FCBarcelona's best. It's 2-2 with 25' to play!

Tune in LIVE on #beINSPORTS and #beINSPORTSCONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03eva8 pic.twitter.com/SFpgnarLdL

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 29, 2018