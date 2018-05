VIDEO: Volcán de Hawaii crea una nueva fisura cerca de una planta geotérmica

On the afternoon of April 30, 2018 an #earthquake "swarm" (up to 10 per hour) began to occur in #Hawaii with volcanic eruptions along the rift zone of the #Kilauea Volcano. @NWS_PTWC is monitoring the situation. Learn more about the eruption: https://t.co/aA2Tw1ZbIm pic.twitter.com/QD7XS2Rwh4

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 8, 2018