NYPD busca a sospechoso de intentar secuestrar niños en Brooklyn

WANTED: Male, Asian, approximately 5’9”, 180 lbs for attempted abduction of 10-year-old victims in two separate incidents: at the corner of Fort Hamilton Pkwy & 58 St AND in front of 5302 7 Ave #Brooklyn on May 7th and May 9th. Help us ID this person, share info. ☎️ #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/BaDCfZh2cH

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 16, 2018