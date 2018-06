Esposa de un veterano que votó por Trump podría ser deportada el 21 de junio

2 beautiful girls who are US CITIZENS are at risk of having their mom deported on June 21. We must #KeepAlejandraHere! She's been here 20 YEARS. She raised her children WHILE HER HUSBAND PROTECTED US DEPLOYED OVERSEAS & We're deporting her! Call ICE NOW! https://t.co/j6w1X5xyDS pic.twitter.com/fP7JcHxyXf

— Alida Garcia (@leedsgarcia) June 13, 2018