Deja que ella te ayuda a ponerte en forma

Estar en forma y mantener una vida sana es una buena forma de estar más felices
Courtney tailor es una de las grandes estrellas del fitness.
Foto: https://www.instagram.com/courtneytailor/?hl=en
Por: Redacción

Hay una chica que está revolucionando el mundo del fitness, desde Los Ángeles para todo el mundo.

Es modelo y se confiesa adicta al deporte, capaz de conseguir que te aficiones y te pongas en forma.

Se llama Courtney Tailor y su instagram está que arde, ha sido una de las protagonistas y expertas instagramers más visitadas en los últimos días.

Forever craving these bowls! 🍓 If you have a sweet tooth, consider replacing a bowl of ice cream with an açaí bowl- you’ll get the same satisfaction from the natural sugars, but it will come with so many health benefits as well! 👌🏼 Here are just a few of the good deeds açaí can do for your health: – 🍌Boosts the immune system – 🍌Has anti-aging effects – 🍌Promotes heart health- 🍌Helps with weight loss – 🍌Promotes healthy digestion – 🍌Improves cellular health – 🍌Boosts energy – Leave a comment telling me YOUR favorite hot weather treat! ☀️ – – – – #acaibowl #smoothiebowl #healthy #healthyfood #happy #foodie

A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor) on

 

