Astrología: ¿Qué tienen en común Messi, Selena Gomez y Lady Di?

🚾 Sampaoli gave a statement where he asked for people to stop blaming Messi for Argentina’s tie against Iceland because that is putting a lot of pressure under him. I believe he will make a great game tomorrow against 🇭🇷! What do you guys think? . . . #lionelmessi #coutinho #liverpool #griezmanntobarca #antoinegriezmann #griezmann #fcbarcelona #barcelona #barca #barcatransfer #suarez #campnou #spain #brazil #worldcup #zlatan #salah #argentina #Croatia #worldcup2018 #russia #russia2018 #croarg #argcro

A post shared by Barça Brazil (@fcbarcabrazil) on Jun 20, 2018 at 4:02pm PDT