Cardi B dona $8,000 a la familia del joven asesinado por pandilla en El Bronx

#justiceforjunior 🇩🇴R.I.P. .These Bronx streets are ruthless .What piss me off the most is that these BX cops be harassing the shit outta people then they see a boy bleeding to death and ask what happen ?“uuuummmmmmmm😤😤😤 How bout you call the ambulance like ya be calling for back up when ya see nikkas smoking in front of a building !!!!! People be like”call the police!” Call the police!!” But for what the operators be asking you questions for like 4 minutes on the phone with an attitude and the cops come maaa lateeee.

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jun 22, 2018 at 9:50am PDT