Luchan por reunir niños retenidos en NY con madre arrestada en Washington

Trump is ripping kids from parents, losing them, and this week announced ending funding for representing 1,000s of unaccompanied kids. @RAICESTEXAS is launching the LEAF https://t.co/iY9PSJ8rmf universal rep of @texas unaccompanied kids. #NoKidsAloneinCourt #WhereAreTheChildren pic.twitter.com/rC9AcqA4fi

— RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) May 27, 2018