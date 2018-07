México extradita a EEUU a Dámaso López Nuñez, presunto sucesor de “El Chapo” en el Cártel de Sinaloa

#Breaking: "El Licenciado" – Damaso Lopez Nunez – #Sinaloa Cartel leader extradited from #Mexico to US for drug trafficking. Arrived today, will make initial appearance 7/9 @EDVAnews. Thanks to @DEAWASHINGTONDC @FBIWashington @USMarshalsGov + #Colombian #Mexican counterparts! https://t.co/4kHHTOHJ6Z

— DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) July 6, 2018