ICE declara muerte de inmigrante mexicano suicidio, pero activistas piden investigación

Another horrific tragedy at Stewart: 40 year-old Efrain De La Rosa has died after committing suicide. This marks the 3rd death at Stewart in less than 15 months. How many more people have to die before the government shuts down this horrendous place? #ShutDownStewart #AbolishICE

— Azadeh Shahshahani (@ashahshahani) July 12, 2018