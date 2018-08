Zaida Polanco, concejal de Passaic, fallece un día después de regresar de República Dominicana

I’m heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend, Passaic's Councilwoman Zaida Polanco. Throughout her life, she fought to expand economic and educational opportunities and to help Passaic's Hispanic community. We’ll all miss her laugh and zest for life. pic.twitter.com/YSliM0xF8x

— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) August 8, 2018