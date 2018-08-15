Fotos: El cambio de cara de Melanie Griffith que sorprendió a sus seguidores

Por el momento no se sabe si el cambio es producto de un exceso de Photoshop o de alguna intervención quirúrgica
Fotos: El cambio de cara de Melanie Griffith que sorprendió a sus seguidores
Melanie Griffith.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Los cambios de look en Holywood son constantes, sin embargo esta vez lo que sorprendió a todos fue un cambio de cara. Se trata del aspecto de Melanie Griffith, exmujer de Antonio Banderas, que subió unas imágenes a Instagram en donde es difícil reconocerla.

Son unas fotos que hizo para la revista InStyle, y que la actriz publicó en su propia cuenta sin dimensionar las repercusiones que tendrían. “Mi genial amiga Laura Brown me preguntó si quería formar parte del número de septiembre de la revista y también ha tenido la amabilidad de sacarla hoy por mi cumpleaños“, escribió en el posteo.

Melanie aparece sentada en una silla de escritorio, luciendo una pollera roja, un top negro y zapatos de taco alto. Su cara parece la de otra persona y sería muy difícil reconocerla sino fuese que ella misma compartió la imagen. En otra de las postales de la sesión, que subieron en la cuenta de la revista, el cambio es más notorio.

After taking time off to care for her children, Hollywood siren Melanie Griffith is sexy, single, and ready for her next act. But would she try a dating app? “No, Jesus. Tinder or something would just be so tacky, I think,” she told @mhmakesithappen with a smirk. “I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.” She may be looking for love, but probably not marriage again. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.” More from @MelanieGriffith at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

Todavía no se sabe si el cambio es producto de un exceso de Photoshop o de alguna intervención quirúrgica, pero lo cierto es que la actriz no es ajena a los retoques en el quirófano. En febrero de este año, también fue noticia al llegar a la Ópera de Viena con un rostro diferente, aunque en aquella ocasión todo apuntaba a una operación para combatir un cáncer de piel.

