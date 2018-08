Confirman secuela de ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Regram from @briantylermusic: #CrazyRichAsians opens in theaters today, soundtrack out now! The brilliant cast led by geniuses @jonmchu & @kevinkwanbooks deliver an amazing film that I am so honored to be a part of. #crazyrichasians ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Crazy Rich Asians (@crazyrichasians) on Aug 17, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT