Investigan presuntas firmas falsas en transplante de hígado a Eric Abidal

today we visited the children of the hospital pernambuco specialist in oncology.we want to congratulate the entire medical team for the work done every day with each patient knowing that the resources are very rare. it was a day with a lot of emotions but we saw a lot of smiles on the faces of the children @sigahcp @ericabidal22foundation #cancer #children #solidarity #help

