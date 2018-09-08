Cierran puente por “inestable” poco después de acto de apoyo de Hillary Clinton a Cuomo

La reapertura al público del rebautizado puente Tappan Zee -ahora con el nombre del ex gobernador Mario Cuomo-, se vio retrasada hoy luego de que una pieza fuese declarada “inestable” y “peligrosa”, dijeron las autoridades.
Los carriles de Westchester iban a recibir tráfico después de que el gobernador Andrew Cuomo, con Hillary Clinton a su lado, presidiera una gran ceremonia ayer sobre el proyecto de infraestructura de $3.9 mil millones de dólares que lleva el nombre de su padre.
Los ingenieros que desmontaron el puente de 62 años temieron un colapso, lo que provocó que los funcionarios demoraran el tráfico el viernes por la noche “hasta que una evaluación exhaustiva” sea completada dijo Matthew J. Driscoll, autoridad estatal de carreteras.
No se sabe cuándo se abrirá el nuevo carril.
El descubrimiento de último minuto también llevó a la Guardia Costera a impedir la navegación por debajo del tramo.
La apertura de los nuevos carriles el viernes se produjo un año después de una celebración similar que activó el tramo en dirección oeste.
El acto del viernes fue criticado como parte de la propaganda oficialista, de cara a las primarias demócratas del próximo jueves 13. Cuomo es gobernador desde 2011 y ahora aspira a un tercer período, como su padre Mario Cuomo (1983-1994).
Por ello, su rival Cynthia Nixon no tardó en cuestionar la apertura apresurada del puente y además usando el apellido Cuomo en pleno año electoral.
Otro hijo del ex gobernador, el periodista Chris Cuomo, también cuestionó esa decisión, diciendo que su padre no hubiese estado de acuerdo.
Mixed emotion day for your boy. #tappanzeebridge was taken down and a new bridge was built and named for my Pop. In case you don’t know, the old bridge it replaces was named after Gov Wilson. It had two names actually. The second was the common reference, “Tappan Zee”. Tappan after an Indian tribe from the area, and “zee”, the Dutch word for sea (even though it spans a river). Anyway, Pop would not have liked this. He would’ve loved the new bridge…he was a big believer in updating infrastructure. But he was very humble and thought having something named after him sent the wrong message abt public service: it is not supposed to be about the we not the me. I agree but people tell me I am wrong because it is good to remind of the people who made a difference and represent the right things. I see that point as well. And others who don’t like my brother as governor or didn’t like Pop or who like trump and think Pop was his opposite (and they are right from a personal perspective to be sure) oppose the naming and I get that too. When you grow up with a parent in politics you learn to mitigate the effect of criticism about them (or you wind up going to jail for crushing a nose 🙂 So I am unusually objective about my father and brother. But most of all this morning for me is a mixed bag of pride and pain. Pride about Pop making a difference for people who needed help and the pain of knowing – if his name is up there, it reminds that he is not down here with me. And I still needed him, more than I was aware. Anyway – on a funny note, if you look at the picture you will see even traffic signs have political labels now (left)! This toxic tribalism is rampant 🙂 see you tonight. 9 PM Eastern. #Let’sGetAfterIt