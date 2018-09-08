Cierran puente por “inestable” poco después de acto de apoyo de Hillary Clinton a Cuomo

View this post on Instagram

Mixed emotion day for your boy. #tappanzeebridge was taken down and a new bridge was built and named for my Pop. In case you don’t know, the old bridge it replaces was named after Gov Wilson. It had two names actually. The second was the common reference, “Tappan Zee”. Tappan after an Indian tribe from the area, and “zee”, the Dutch word for sea (even though it spans a river). Anyway, Pop would not have liked this. He would’ve loved the new bridge…he was a big believer in updating infrastructure. But he was very humble and thought having something named after him sent the wrong message abt public service: it is not supposed to be about the we not the me. I agree but people tell me I am wrong because it is good to remind of the people who made a difference and represent the right things. I see that point as well. And others who don’t like my brother as governor or didn’t like Pop or who like trump and think Pop was his opposite (and they are right from a personal perspective to be sure) oppose the naming and I get that too. When you grow up with a parent in politics you learn to mitigate the effect of criticism about them (or you wind up going to jail for crushing a nose 🙂 So I am unusually objective about my father and brother. But most of all this morning for me is a mixed bag of pride and pain. Pride about Pop making a difference for people who needed help and the pain of knowing – if his name is up there, it reminds that he is not down here with me. And I still needed him, more than I was aware. Anyway – on a funny note, if you look at the picture you will see even traffic signs have political labels now (left)! This toxic tribalism is rampant 🙂 see you tonight. 9 PM Eastern. #Let’sGetAfterIt