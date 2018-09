Estudiante española es asesinada en Iowa sin suscitar denuncias de Trump y conservadores

@ChuckGrassley @SenJoniErnst Celia Barquin Is Her Name. How Come No Outrage, Nothing From Either Of You. Oh Maybe It's Because You Choose To Ignore This Murder Because It Doesn't Serve Your Purpose. @ChuckGrassley RESIGN. @SenJoniErnst RESIGN.

— KnightTravis (@KnightT4400) September 19, 2018