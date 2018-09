La madre de Meghan Markle está muy orgullosa de su hija, la ahora duquesa de Sussex

View this post on Instagram

ROYAL LAUNCH: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, her mother and Prince Harry celebrated the launch of Markle's charity cookbook – a collaboration with a group of female survivors from last year's devastating Grenfell Tower fire in London that killed 72 people. #royal #launch #charity #cookbook #collaboration #duchess #meghanmarkle #princeharry #kensington #palace #hubb #grenfell #abc #worldnewstonight