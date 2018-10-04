Chiquis Rivera expresa su amor a Lorenzo Méndez con emotivas palabras

Chiquis Rivera le siguió los pasos a su hermano Johnny Rivera en celebrar a su pareja en el Día del Novio. La intérprete de “Entre Botellas” publicó fotos de ella con Lorenzo Méndez y le dedicó un mensaje de amor.
“Feliz Día del Novio a este bombón aquí“, escribió Chiquis en Instagram. “Lorenzo, sé que hemos pasado por algunas cosas… buenas, malas, feas y bellas, pero gracias al Señor estamos aquí, feliz y más fuertes que nunca“.
“Gracias por aceptarme tal y como soy y no querer que sea diferente. Te amo por ser el hombre que eres y el que serás“, concluyó.
Happy #NationalBoyfriendDay day to this stud muffin right hurr!! @lorenzomendez7 I know we have been through some things… good, bad, ugly and beautiful, but thank the Lord we are here, happy and stronger than ever. Thank you for accepting me just the way I am, and not wanting me to be any other way but myself! I love you for the man you were, are and will be! I got YO back baby! #ChiZo #WeGotThis
Tras las emotivas palabras, Lorenzo reaccionó y escribió lo siguiente: “Tu hombre en las buenas y en las malas. Gracias por darme fuerza. Te amo Chiquitita”.
El tío de Chiquis, Lupillo Rivera también comentó en la publicación.
“Andenle volados”, escribió “El Toro del Corrido”.