Aparición de volante antiinmigrante crea temor en zona de Queens

Saw this trash on #SkillmanAvenue during my a.m. run. Tore them up. We are a #SanctuaryCity & we need to be a sanctuary neighborhood. All Immigrants are welcome here. If you see these, feel free to take them down. Be a sanctuary neighbor. #QueensValues must trump #TrumpValues! pic.twitter.com/9mtuZeW1Cn

— Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) October 7, 2018