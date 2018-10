Dos muertos, inundaciones y miles de afectados dejó el huracán Michael en Florida

A discussion on heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding from #Michael over much of NC, southwest VA, and southeast WV has been issued by @NWSWPC

The highest risk in the next few hours is over western NC and southwest VA https://t.co/LJ9HrljraK #ncwx #vawx #wvwx pic.twitter.com/mUbKcsCzZy

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 11, 2018