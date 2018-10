Trump: México respeta liderazgo de EEUU; por eso no dejó entrar a hondureños

TRUMP in Nevada:

•”Democrats want caravans!…A lot of people say: I wonder who started that caravan!”

•”And I want to thank Mexico! Mexico has been so incredible! And the leaders of Mexico!"

•”You know why? Because now Mexico respects the leadership of the United States!" pic.twitter.com/WODuXqbm3F

— José Díaz-Briseño (@diazbriseno) October 20, 2018