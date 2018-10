Madre salvadoreña demanda al DHS para exigir reunificación con su hijo

BREAKING: A mom who is still separated from 4-yr-old son & imprisoned 7 months after they arrived at U.S. border seeking safety is suing the government for violating the Constitution by refusing to reunite them. https://t.co/WtAVjDq8xa @gibsondunn @theCCR #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/0dEJW7KhaP

— National Immigrant Justice Center (@NIJC) October 25, 2018