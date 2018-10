Aracely Arámbula, la estrella de Telemundo, y su entallado vestido dorado

View this post on Instagram

Here is my Jessica Rabbit mixed media artwork I made as a gift for my wonderful friend Mario @mmdisney200 I made this as a thank you to him for so much support and generosity. He's truly an amazing friend. 💖 I used Prismacolor colored pencils, gel glitter pens and acrylic paints to complete this project. I'm pretty thrilled with the final results. #jessicarabbit #jessicarabbitart #jessicarabbitartwork #mixedmediaart #coloredpencil #gelpens #glitterpens #acrylicpainting #disneyart