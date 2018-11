Delta pide perdón tras obligar a un pasajero a sentarse en heces de perro

View this post on Instagram

#Share #Delta #Feces I’m covered in FECES from the person that sat in the airplane seat before me. It’s on my legs, pants shoes…. I’m NOT HAPPY DELTA! SICK! The RED COAT manager said to me when she arrived “what’s your problem” I explained the gross situation… to my shock she said “it’s not my problem” “what do you want me to do” —- I WAS FLOORED! She had the authority to delay the flight and sanitize the area, but refused. I refused to sit. Thank GOD other passengers stepped forward and also said they wouldn’t sit. She had no choice but to “appear” to have someone clean. The area was cleaned poorly with paper towels, that’s it… no sanitizer… and I was told to either sit in my seat or don’t go home tonight. Is this even legal? This is a HEALTH CODE VIOLATION! Delta was made aware of the FECES from the prior flight before MY flight boarded and no one checked to see if it was clean, I was allowed to board unknowingly and SAT IN IT covering myself in sickness and disease. No apology, no care, and was told to deal with it by Atlanta Red Coat. I’m shaking. I’m disgusted. I’m horrified. #SHARE SHARE SHARE @cbsmiami @nbc6 @wsvn @fox5atlanta @wsbtv @cdcgov I have a 15 minute video of the acknowledgement of feces before we were allowed to board, acknowledgement they didn’t clean it, and being told to sit in it or don’t go home. @delta