El frío protagonizó el Desfile de Thanksgiving en Nueva York

Great job, as always, by @NYPDCeremonial at #MacysParade. They’re all #NYPD cops who have a second special talent — playing musical instruments. 🦃 #HappyThanksgiving2018, everyone! @NYPDnews @Macys pic.twitter.com/C2k7J1VwBr

— Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) November 22, 2018