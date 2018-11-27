Cara Delevingne, sudando por el ejercicio, y luciendo ajustados leggins en Instagram

Los leggins de la modelo también han llamado la atención ya que con o sin intención estos lucen los colores de la bandera estadounidense.
Ahora, después de que Jennifer López posicionara el uso de los leggins como una de las prendas más sensuales en el panorama hollywoodense, son muchas las estrellas del cine, la música y la televisión que se han sumado a esta práctica, que ya antes habían popularizado las Kardashian, pero éstas se mantenían con las prendas en negro, y JLo las saturó de color.
View this post on Instagram
I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol
View this post on Instagram
Gymtime !!! #Healthylife a prepararnos para lo que viene !!! #MuchaSalud para todos primero que nada #MiArafamiliabella porque con Salud ya podemos hacer todo 🙏🏻🍀💚trabajar llenos de energía y con mucho Amor 💕 #Felizmiercoles #Zoewater 💧 #aguaalcalina & mis👟que amo y me preguntaron @shopvickyvictoria #Arafamilia L@sAmooo ooooo ✌🏻😘😘😘😘😘