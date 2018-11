Hijo de Jenni Rivera recibe emotivo mensaje de su novio en aniversario de amor

View this post on Instagram

This day 3 years ago life brought us together for the third time, and this time we both fell in love. It’s crazy what life has thrown both of our ways, but we’ve done it and I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else in the world. You stuck with me even through the ugliest moments, and i’m eternally grateful for you. I sometimes look at you, get a smirk on my face, and think to myself “how did I get so lucky?”. I know we’re not for sure of all of our decisions, but one thing I’m for sure about is my love for you. We may be young and dumb, but at least I can be dumb with you. You’ve grown so much for me, just for me and not anybody else. You’re so intelligent, funny, charismatic, and most of all handsome. I can’t imagine my life without anyone else because you’ve been there since I was 15 years old. This is just the beginning of our story, and the best is yet to come.