Dejó la universidad para abrir su propio negocio de venta de autos y se convierte en millonario

Thomas Delgado started We Buy Cars Today at the age of 20 with just £400 saved from pushing trolleys at Sainsburys… and just 8 years later he has dealt with £1.5bn worth of cars! Want to know how he did it? Read his story in https://t.co/HNWiOMno4m pic.twitter.com/heUqlSGCdU

— Jamie Waller (@jamiebwaller) October 3, 2018