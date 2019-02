Nevada causa retrasos en aeropuerto de Las Vegas y registran hasta 14 pulgadas de nieve en Arizona

Las Vegas official snowfall for Feb 20th is 0.5 inches. This breaks a daily snowfall record for this date

It is also the second latest date (winter season) where a half inch or more of snowfall was recorded. Record latest was 0.6" on Feb 25th, 1987#vegasweather #VegasSnow pic.twitter.com/EAFJLC6vYJ

— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 21, 2019