Ex policía busca a niña que ayudó a nacer hace 25 años en El Bronx

Help us reunite them!

In 1994, Detective Maysonet delivered a beautiful baby girl on Marmion Ave in the Bronx. Helping ensure she was safely delivered has always been one of the highlights of this retired detective’s career. 25 years later, he’s still wondering how she’s doing. pic.twitter.com/m88dIOJIdK

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 25, 2019