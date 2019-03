Bella Thorne publica sugerente foto para anunciar que busca novia

View this post on Instagram

a year ago this weekend, i met a girl at a music festival who i had no idea would change my life forever. it's so crazy to me how fast a year can fly by when you're surrounded by love you never thought was possible. what started with a viral kissing pic turned to you being the love of my life.. you swept me up and introduced me to your entire world, you made my wildest dreams happen, you believed in me in every aspect when no one else did, you signed me to your label & brought me on every journey with you, you fought for me with everything in you when you didn't have to. you never gave up on me, you stayed when the going got tough, you encouraged me to be me. you'd wipe the makeup off my face or undo the facetune lmao.. you'd make me put on silly costumes and wild makeup and not care what anyone had to say. you got a matching tattoo of something i said to you without hesitation… you'd hold me when i cry…. you are the most perfect, incredible, talented, confident, resilient, STRONG, SELFLESS individual i've ever met & every second i spend with you i'm inspired & grateful. here's to a year with the girl that made me realize that for me, love has no gender or boundaries. it's just love. it feels like just yesterday i was drunkenly bothering you at life is beautiful. thanks for wanting me to stick around & bother you endlessly. I love you Annabella Avery Thorne, I wish every person saw you through my eyes. but I'm lucky they don't WITCHO SEXY ASSSSSS