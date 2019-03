Bugatti lanza auto eléctricos…para niños

You don’t need a driving license to drive this Bugatti. Presenting the revival of the Baby Bugatti II. Originally designed by Ettore for his son Roland, revived and distributed through https://t.co/2WEZBSWa7V#Bugatti #gimsswiss #BugattiBabyII #BugattiLifestyle #type35baby pic.twitter.com/Vfh68ogQxS

— Bugatti (@Bugatti) March 11, 2019