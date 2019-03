Trump recibió a la esposa de Guaidó en la Casa Blanca, cerrando sequía diplomática de más de 20 años

It’s not up to US to decide actions and fate of other countries. It’s only up to the people of #Venezuela and its only legitimate president Nicolas #Maduro. We have bilateral relations and agreements with this country which we will honor. #HandsOffVenezuela #YankeeGoHome https://t.co/5uNMZu5EH1

— Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 27, 2019