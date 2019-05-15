Demi Lovato habla de sus ‘momentos más oscuros’ y revela quiénes son los únicos que han estado con ella

Desde la sobredosis que casi le cuesta la vida el pasado verano y el consiguiente proceso de rehabilitación, la cantante Demi Lovato ha ido volviendo poco a poco a la actividad pública y, por supuesto, también a esas redes sociales que le sirven para sincerarse con sus fans y estrechar de paso los ya de por sí fuertes lazos que le unen a ellos.
Tanto es así, que en su última publicación de Instagram la artista estadounidense ha querido reflexionar abiertamente sobre el papel tan significativo que ha venido jugando su círculo más cercano a la hora de superar los “momentos más oscuros” de su existencia, al tiempo que ha mencionado directamente a dos de sus mejores amigos, Matthew Scott y Shira -cuyo nombre real es Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell- para darles las gracias por haber ejercido como sus particulares ángeles de la guarda.
#ThreeCourseMeal… just me and my best friends living our best lives.. Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana.. thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing.. like crying because we swam with fish/sharks/stingray and coral reef. I’m so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you’re so supportive of me and every little thing I do.. You’ve traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m okay but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through shit.. you were there to listen, without judgement and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me. You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright. I love you both more than you can imagine!! Thank you for this past week 💗 @sirahsays @matthew_scott_montgomery ps. I’m both yalls biggest fans 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
“Gracias por no abandonarme nunca, ni en los momentos más oscuros, gracias por secar mis lágrimas, por ser leales y honestos, y por enseñarme a disfrutar de los pequeños placeres de la vida. Me siento tan afortunada de contar con amigos como ustedes… Son dos almas increíbles, con mucho talento y creatividad, y me inspiran todos los días. Han viajado por todo el país para verme y para estar conmigo cuando más lo necesitaba, a diferencia de otros“, se ha desahogado la intérprete junto a una foto en la que aparece flanqueada por sus dos amigos.
Otro de los motivos que han llevado a la antigua estrella Disney a recuperar su optimismo y la alegría de antaño va ligado al reciente ‘fichaje’ de uno de los mánagers más reputados de la escena pop, Scooter Braun, conocido por gestionar las exitosas carreras musicales de, entre otros, dos pesos pesados como Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber.
“Chicos, les cuento que he hecho realidad un sueño. ¡Ya tengo nuevo mánager y es oficial! Y no estoy hablando de un agente cualquiera, sino el único e irrepetible Scooter Braun. No podría estar más feliz y emocionada de empezar este nuevo capítulo contigo, Scooter, gracias por creer en mí y por formar parte de esta nueva aventura“, escribía entusiasmada junto a una imagen de ambos tras la firma del contrato.
GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!! 🖊📄🎉