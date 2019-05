¿Quiénes son las personas arrestadas por el asesinato de hispana embarazada en Chicago?

NEW: Police charge Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, Desiree, 24, with one count each of first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child.

Clarisa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, 40, is charged with two counts related to allegedly concealing Ochoa-Lopez’s death. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/DrzVr0bZAR

— Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) May 16, 2019