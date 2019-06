Los 10 estados de EEUU que serían más afectados por los aranceles de Trump a México

Mexico is to the U.S.:

✔#1 trading partner, for the 1st time in history in the 1st quarter of 2019.

✔2nd or 3rd largest trading partner for 30 out of 50 U.S. States.

✔3rd largest trading partner of goods, with $611.5 billion in total goods traded between 🇲🇽 and 🇺🇸 in 2018. pic.twitter.com/77tcbVmzDO

— EmbamexEUA (@EmbamexEUA) June 4, 2019