¡Qué humillación! Meghan Markle fue regañada públicamente por el príncipe Harry

Meghan was pretty in navy @givenchyofficial for Trooping the Colour on Saturday. I think I was one of the only ones surprised to see her – often with these unconfirmed appearances I find myself trying to have low expectations in case they don’t show, so I won’t be disappointed. In contrast to last year, which saw one of my favorite Meghan looks to date, this year was definitely more subdued for our duchess. TTC was just over a month following Archie’s birth, and I think it was wonderful for Meghan to come out to support the Queen, though I’m sure she was tired & missing her litte guy. This Givenchy dress wasn’t my favorite – I don’t think the cut did her any favors, but we got such a limited view it’s hard to say. Honestly I think it’s very understandable if she wanted to cover up, and though I’ve seen mixed reviews I have no problem with the color. Navy is universally appropriate in my opinion. I did like the dress underneath from what we saw of it on the balcony – again, wish we could have seen more but the white sleeves added some interest. At first glance I thought this @noelstewart hat was the same one Meghan had worn to Eugenie & Jack’s wedding (seen in the last 2 slides), and while it’s clearly different there are some strong similarities. I liked the first one better! I thought her hat and hair, like the rest of the look, were fine. I will admit the leather gloves in June were a bit odd. Overall, the fashion could have been better, but my god the woman gave birth five weeks ago & has a newborn at home – good for her for showing up! More than anything it was a delight to see her. 🦋 #meghanmarkle #duchessmeghan #duchessmeghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #duchessmeghanofsussex #meghanduchessofsussex #thesussexes #princeharry #dukeofsussex #troopingthecolour #givenchy #noelstewart #royalstyle #royalfashion #royalinspired #duchessstyle #meghanmarklestyle #mirrormeg #marklesparkle #teamboth