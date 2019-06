Se desplomó parte del techo en estación del Metro en Brooklyn

Please be careful and warn family who use the Barclay/Atlantic station in Brooklyn, this falling concrete was on the D/N/R line. I had to run to avoid getting hit by chunks, the video shows after they smashed and fell apart, smh @MTA #mta @NYC #nyc pic.twitter.com/vBP8cCEG3T

— Vivian M. Toro (@VToro) June 12, 2019