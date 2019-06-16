¡Atención fanáticos de Harry Potter! cafetería inspirada en la saga llega a NYC

Todo lo que encuentras en este establecimiento está inspirado en la escuela de Hogwarts
Steamy Hallows en el East Villa - Nueva York
Foto: Steamy Hallows
Por: Redacción

Para todos aquellos que quieran vivir una experiencia similar a la escuela Hogwarts, ahora pueden visitar la cafetería Steamy Hallows.

El nuevo espacio ubicado en el East Village tiene bebidas y comestibles todos inspirados en Harry Potter.

Steamy Hallows está ubicada en 514 East 6th Street.

