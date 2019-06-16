¡Atención fanáticos de Harry Potter! cafetería inspirada en la saga llega a NYC

Para todos aquellos que quieran vivir una experiencia similar a la escuela Hogwarts, ahora pueden visitar la cafetería Steamy Hallows.
El nuevo espacio ubicado en el East Village tiene bebidas y comestibles todos inspirados en Harry Potter.
Steamy Hallows está ubicada en 514 East 6th Street.
